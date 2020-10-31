Ingredion (INGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ingredion to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:INGR opened at $70.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.73. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

