Ingersoll Rand (IR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

NYSE IR opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.58 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $82,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,592.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,492,417.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,337 shares of company stock worth $4,270,566 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.