Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IBTX. Raymond James lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $51.58 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average is $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 155.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

