Independent Bank Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IBCP. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $327.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 13.30%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Independent Bank by 574.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $180,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

