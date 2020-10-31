Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Incyte worth $11,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Incyte by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 0.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $199,190.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,959.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $135,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,577 shares of company stock worth $419,847. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.31.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Incyte from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Incyte from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

