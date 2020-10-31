Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) PT Raised to $29.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price target upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Impinj from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ PI opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.95. Impinj has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $583.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 2.24.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,555 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $44,053.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,487 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $58,071.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,783 shares in the company, valued at $555,333.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Impinj by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 430.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 457.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

