Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,056 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for 1.3% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Illumina by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 120,423 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in Illumina by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 5,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 86,618 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Illumina by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $292.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $404.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.85, for a total transaction of $1,169,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,256,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.19, for a total value of $46,607.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,008.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock worth $11,075,850 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.56.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

