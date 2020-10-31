Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) vs. McRae Industries (NASDAQ:MCRAA) Financial Contrast

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) and McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Iconix Brand Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Iconix Brand Group and McRae Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iconix Brand Group 0 0 0 0 N/A McRae Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Iconix Brand Group and McRae Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iconix Brand Group -131.63% N/A -23.58% McRae Industries -0.16% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Iconix Brand Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Iconix Brand Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of McRae Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Iconix Brand Group has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McRae Industries has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iconix Brand Group and McRae Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iconix Brand Group $148.98 million 0.05 -$111.51 million N/A N/A McRae Industries $69.31 million 0.57 -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

McRae Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iconix Brand Group.

Summary

McRae Industries beats Iconix Brand Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands. It operates in various geographic regions, including the United States, Japan and Other (which principally represent Latin America and Europe).

McRae Industries Company Profile

McRae Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, John Deere, Johnny Poppers, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names. McRae Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Mount Gilead, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Iconix Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconix Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.