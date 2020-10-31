Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) Short Interest Up 132.7% in October

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, an increase of 132.7% from the September 30th total of 120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 895,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Iconix Brand Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iconix Brand Group stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the brand management company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 4.22% of Iconix Brand Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICON opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. Iconix Brand Group has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.43.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The brand management company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.28 million during the quarter.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

