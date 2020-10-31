Ichor (ICHR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Ichor has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.50-0.70 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.50-0.70 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $221.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ichor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $533.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73. Ichor has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICHR. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ichor from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,248.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,873 shares of company stock valued at $9,859,626 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

