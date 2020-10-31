Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 10.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $266.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.71. The company has a market capitalization of $287.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.