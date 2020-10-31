Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 1,950 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AT&T by 102.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 6,014.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754,142 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 192.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

