Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – DA Davidson cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ FY2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

HPP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.06.

HPP stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $38.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Barry Alan Porter bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.09 per share, for a total transaction of $115,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,625.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,563,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,584,000 after purchasing an additional 726,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,814,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,188,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,859,000 after purchasing an additional 813,709 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,233,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,951,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,070 shares during the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

