HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for HOYA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HOYA’s FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday.

HOCPY opened at $114.00 on Thursday. HOYA has a 12-month low of $70.36 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.77.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 19.23%.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

