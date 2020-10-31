Howard Capital Management Sells 75,643 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Howard Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 92.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,643 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after buying an additional 830,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,559,000 after buying an additional 1,024,264 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,282,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,595,000 after buying an additional 1,349,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,365,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,058,000 after buying an additional 327,400 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $35.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $197.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.66.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.