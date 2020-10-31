Howard Capital Management Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Howard Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 36.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 163,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 88,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

Shares of T opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $192.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

