Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $74.93 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $86.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.89.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $7,979,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 29,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $2,240,677.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,250 shares of company stock valued at $11,052,338 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

