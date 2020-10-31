Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,425,000 after purchasing an additional 190,066 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 6,026.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,569,000 after buying an additional 8,195,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,296,000 after buying an additional 341,152 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 5.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,027,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,832,000 after buying an additional 146,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,733,000 after buying an additional 29,427 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $158.55 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.99 and a 200-day moving average of $146.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $1,654,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,566.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

