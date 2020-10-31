Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,991 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 62.1% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 60,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Enbridge by 0.7% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 212,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 8.0% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.94. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

