Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 190,267 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 31.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 869,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 206,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. The Mosaic had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

