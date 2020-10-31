Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,573,000 after purchasing an additional 289,347 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,061,000 after purchasing an additional 241,753 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 63.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 608,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,748,000 after purchasing an additional 235,172 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,472,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.27.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $166.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $180.94.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.