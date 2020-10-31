Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Sysco by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Sysco by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sysco from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of SYY opened at $55.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average of $57.21. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.