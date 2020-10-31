Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Makes New $282,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

