Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,897 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,242 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,154,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527,341 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,489,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,850 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 916.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,943 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $6,145,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $5,527,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F opened at $7.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

