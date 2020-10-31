Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Invests $292,000 in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 263.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 34.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 7.4% in the third quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $13.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

