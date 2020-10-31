Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIS opened at $61.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion and a PE ratio of 31.92. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average is $58.05.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

