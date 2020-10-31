Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,662 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total value of $48,804.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,944 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $263.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.98. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $749.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

