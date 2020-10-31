Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 8.8% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter worth about $858,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in The Allstate by 9.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $88.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.40. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.92.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

