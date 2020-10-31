Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Aflac by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 227,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Aflac by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,531.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.49. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $55.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

