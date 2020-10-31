Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 887 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $304.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $833.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.83.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

