Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Increased by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 72.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after buying an additional 1,032,715 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 645.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,788,000 after purchasing an additional 507,688 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 861.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,692,000 after purchasing an additional 450,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,085,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $157,015,000 after purchasing an additional 338,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $164.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 220,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

