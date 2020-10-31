Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 11.5% in the third quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 3,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 11.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 46.6% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 9.1% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $266.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.71. The stock has a market cap of $287.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

