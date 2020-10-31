Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,146,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Home Depot by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 11,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its stake in Home Depot by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 3,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $266.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.03 and a 200 day moving average of $257.71. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Barclays raised their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

