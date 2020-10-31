Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Home Capital Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.98. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$132.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$126.96 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Home Capital Group stock opened at C$24.33 on Thursday. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$13.67 and a 1-year high of C$35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.50.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

