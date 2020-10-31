Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Hologic worth $11,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 141.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Hologic by 11.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,628,000 after buying an additional 137,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Hologic by 30.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $73.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, July 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.36.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.