Hilton Brett Purchases 59,468 Shares of Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (ASX:PSQ) Stock

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (ASX:PSQ) insider Hilton Brett bought 59,468 shares of Pacific Smiles Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.88 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$111,799.84 ($79,857.03).
The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.94.
Pacific Smiles Group Company Profile
Further Reading: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Smiles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Smiles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.