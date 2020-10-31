Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSKA. BidaskClub raised shares of Heska from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Heska from $90.00 to $116.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Heska from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Heska from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heska currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.42.

Get Heska alerts:

Shares of HSKA opened at $117.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.23. Heska has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $122.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.29). Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $45.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.94 million. Analysts predict that Heska will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 3,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $341,061.00. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $983,024.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,815,669.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,776 shares of company stock worth $2,913,217 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Heska by 95.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heska by 34.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Heska by 251.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heska during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Heska during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.