Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $136.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.43 million. On average, analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $264.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

HRTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Heritage Insurance in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.