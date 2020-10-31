Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $136.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to post sales of $136.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.33 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $131.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $546.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $538.69 million to $554.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $588.99 million, with estimates ranging from $569.86 million to $608.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $136.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.43 million.

HRTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

HRTG stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $264.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

