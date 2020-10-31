Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $136.04 Million

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to post sales of $136.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.33 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $131.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $546.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $538.69 million to $554.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $588.99 million, with estimates ranging from $569.86 million to $608.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $136.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.43 million.

HRTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

HRTG stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $264.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.26%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.