Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is ($0.50). Heritage Insurance reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 342.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $136.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.43 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 7.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRTG. Sidoti began coverage on Heritage Insurance in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Heritage Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 487.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 57.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 695.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 83,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 73,301 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $9.44 on Monday. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $264.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

