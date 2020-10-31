Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will announce sales of $136.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.74 million and the highest is $140.33 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $131.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $546.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $538.69 million to $554.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $588.99 million, with estimates ranging from $569.86 million to $608.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $136.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.43 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 6.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Heritage Insurance in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 41,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 2.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 33.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 11.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

