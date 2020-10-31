Heritage Global (HGBL) versus Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Heritage Global (NASDAQ: HGBL) is one of 194 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Heritage Global to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 17.16% 36.25% 19.84% Heritage Global Competitors -22.65% -57.09% -27.95%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Heritage Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Heritage Global Competitors 1601 6243 10670 492 2.53

Heritage Global currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.29%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 10.14%. Given Heritage Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Global and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $26.17 million $3.90 million 11.33 Heritage Global Competitors $2.67 billion $333.32 million 9.77

Heritage Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Global. Heritage Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Heritage Global has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Global’s peers have a beta of 4.97, meaning that their average stock price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Heritage Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heritage Global beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc. is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; accounts receivable portfolios; intellectual property; and entire business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

