Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HL shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $208,600.00. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $450,750.00. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HL opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 2.15. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.79.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.42 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

