Head-To-Head Review: Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) & Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pixelworks and Viavi Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 1 2 0 2.67 Viavi Solutions 0 1 7 0 2.88

Pixelworks presently has a consensus price target of $5.08, suggesting a potential upside of 128.98%. Viavi Solutions has a consensus price target of $16.06, suggesting a potential upside of 30.06%. Given Pixelworks’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Viavi Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.5% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Pixelworks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pixelworks and Viavi Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $68.75 million 1.30 -$9.08 million ($0.12) -18.50 Viavi Solutions $1.14 billion 2.49 $28.70 million $0.58 21.29

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viavi Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Pixelworks has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pixelworks and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -32.77% -22.96% -15.57% Viavi Solutions 2.53% 18.00% 7.13%

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats Pixelworks on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc. develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of December 31, 2019, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 347 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company's products are used in smartphones, tablets, and projectors. Pixelworks, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as distributors and manufacturers' representatives worldwide. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments. The NE segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks; and instrumentation for communication and safety. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The SE segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The OSP segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

