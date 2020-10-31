Head to Head Contrast: Trilogy Metals (TMQ) vs. The Competition

Trilogy Metals (NYSE: TMQ) is one of 102 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Trilogy Metals to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trilogy Metals’ peers have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Trilogy Metals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trilogy Metals N/A -$27.91 million -7.43 Trilogy Metals Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 37.35

Trilogy Metals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Trilogy Metals. Trilogy Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Trilogy Metals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trilogy Metals N/A 13.44% 12.61% Trilogy Metals Competitors -17.63% -13.15% -1.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Trilogy Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Trilogy Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Trilogy Metals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trilogy Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Trilogy Metals Competitors 735 2822 2623 95 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 24.69%. Given Trilogy Metals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trilogy Metals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Trilogy Metals beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016. Trilogy Metals Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.