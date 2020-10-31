Head-To-Head Contrast: MetLife (NYSE:MET) versus AIA Group (NYSE:AAGIY)

MetLife (NYSE:MET) and AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get MetLife alerts:

This table compares MetLife and AIA Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetLife $69.62 billion 0.49 $5.90 billion $6.11 6.19 AIA Group $47.24 billion 2.44 $6.65 billion N/A N/A

AIA Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MetLife.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MetLife and AIA Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetLife 0 2 6 0 2.75 AIA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

MetLife presently has a consensus price target of $41.17, suggesting a potential upside of 8.76%. Given MetLife’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MetLife is more favorable than AIA Group.

Profitability

This table compares MetLife and AIA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetLife 10.65% 7.71% 0.73% AIA Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.9% of MetLife shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of AIA Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of MetLife shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MetLife has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIA Group has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MetLife pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. AIA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. MetLife pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MetLife has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MetLife is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

MetLife beats AIA Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc. engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, tort settlements, and capital markets investment products; and other products and services, such as life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company, bank, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, the company offers automobile, homeowners', and personal excess liability insurance products. Further, it provides fixed annuities and pension products; medical and credit insurance products; variable, universal, term, endowment, and whole life insurance products; variable, and fixed and indexed-linked annuities; and protection against long-term health care services. The company serves individuals, corporations and their employees, and other institutions and their members through independent agents, property and casualty specialists, sales forces, sales teams and relationship managers, and sponsoring organizations and affinity groups, as well as through career and independent agencies, bancassurance, direct marketing and e-commerce, brokers, and other third-party distribution channels. MetLife, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents; distribution partners; other intermediated channels, including independent financial advisers, brokers, private banks, and specialist advisers; and direct channel. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, China, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.