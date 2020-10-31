Head-To-Head Contrast: Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) vs. uCloudlink Group (NYSE:UCL)

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) and uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Globalstar and uCloudlink Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globalstar 0 0 0 0 N/A uCloudlink Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Globalstar and uCloudlink Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalstar -59.84% -20.28% -9.43% uCloudlink Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Globalstar and uCloudlink Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globalstar $131.72 million 3.80 $15.32 million ($0.16) -1.88 uCloudlink Group $158.38 million 1.90 $5.21 million N/A N/A

Globalstar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than uCloudlink Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.8% of Globalstar shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.1% of Globalstar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services. It also provides SPOT consumer retail products, such as SPOT satellite GPS messenger for personal tracking, emergency location, and messaging solutions; and SPOT Trace, an anti-theft and asset tracking device. In addition, the company offers commercial Internet of Things one-way transmission products to track cargo containers and rail cars, as well as to monitor utility meters, and oil and gas assets. Further, it sells wholesale minutes to independent gateway operators (IGOs); and provides engineering services, such as hardware and software designs to develop specific applications; and installation of gateways and antennas. The company distributes its products directly, as well as through independent agents, dealers and resellers, retailers, IGOs, and its sales force and e-commerce Website. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 775,000 subscribers. The company primarily serves recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, construction, utilities, and transportation, as well as natural resources, mining, and forestry markets. Globalstar, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc. operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman brand in China, Malaysia, and Singapore, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies. It also offers uCloudlink 2.0, a model that provides mobile data connectivity services to local users through various MNOs; GlocalMe Inside, an implementation solutions for smartphones and other smart hardware terminals, which enables them to access its cloud SIM architecture and SIM card pool; and GlocalMe, a world phone series. In addition, the company provides IoT modules with GlocalMe Inside implementation to meet the demand for mobile data from various terminals, and provide integrated network solutions to its customers; SIM cards with prepaid data packages; and value added services, such as advertisement. Further, it's platform-as-a-service/ software-as-a-service offers modules, such as customer relationship management, company, and SIM card enterprise resource planning and management. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

