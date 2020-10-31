Head to Head Contrast: Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) versus Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) and Avient (NYSE:AVNT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Eastman Chemical has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avient has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eastman Chemical and Avient, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastman Chemical 0 7 9 0 2.56 Avient 0 0 4 0 3.00

Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus target price of $76.47, indicating a potential downside of 5.41%. Avient has a consensus target price of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.48%. Given Avient’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avient is more favorable than Eastman Chemical.

Dividends

Eastman Chemical pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Avient pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Eastman Chemical pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Avient pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eastman Chemical is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Eastman Chemical and Avient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastman Chemical 6.64% 14.02% 5.30% Avient 21.01% 10.78% 3.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Eastman Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Avient shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Eastman Chemical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Avient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eastman Chemical and Avient’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastman Chemical $9.27 billion 1.18 $759.00 million $7.13 11.34 Avient $2.86 billion 0.99 $588.60 million $1.69 18.38

Eastman Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Avient. Eastman Chemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eastman Chemical beats Avient on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators. It serves the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets. Its Advanced Materials segment provides copolyesters, cellulose esters, polyvinyl butyral (PVB) sheets, and window and protective films, and aftermarket applied film products for value-added end uses in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets. The company's Chemical Intermediates segment offers Olefin and acetyl derivatives, ethylene, and commodity solvents; primary non-phthalate and phthalate plasticizers, and niche non- phthalate plasticizers; and methylamines and salts higher amines and solvents to the industrial chemicals and processing, building and construction, health and wellness, and agrochemicals. Its Fibers segment provides cellulose acetate tow, triacetin, cellulose acetate flake, and acetic anhydride for use in filtration media primarily cigarette filters; natural and solution dyed acetate yarns for use in consumables, and health and wellness markets; and wet-laid nonwoven media, specialty and engineered papers, and cellulose acetate fibers for transportation, industrial, agriculture and mining, aerospace, personal hygiene, and consumables markets. Eastman Chemical Company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was formerly known as PolyOne Corporation and changed its name to Avient Corporation in June 2020. Avient Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

