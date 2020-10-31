Head-To-Head Analysis: zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO) vs. Autodesk (OTCMKTS:ADSK)

zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

zvelo has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autodesk has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

90.6% of Autodesk shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of zvelo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Autodesk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares zvelo and Autodesk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio zvelo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Autodesk $3.27 billion 15.77 $214.50 million $1.50 157.03

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than zvelo.

Profitability

This table compares zvelo and Autodesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets zvelo N/A N/A N/A Autodesk 10.26% -457.10% 7.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for zvelo and Autodesk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score zvelo 0 0 0 0 N/A Autodesk 3 4 15 0 2.55

Autodesk has a consensus target price of $241.81, indicating a potential upside of 2.66%. Given Autodesk’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Autodesk is more favorable than zvelo.

Summary

Autodesk beats zvelo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

zvelo Company Profile

zvelo, Inc. provides Website content and contextual categorization, and malicious and botnet detection products. It offers Web filtering, brand safety, semantic targeting, traffic quality analysis, contextual targeting, and ad fraud prevention solutions for network security and mobile service providers, and subscriber analytics. The company was formerly known as eSoft, Inc. and changed its name to zvelo, Inc. in September 2010. zvelo, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and PlanGrid, a cloud-based field collaboration software, which provides general contractors, subcontractors, owners, and architects access to construction information in real-time. In addition, the company offers Revit software for building information modeling; Shotgun, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry; and Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration. Autodesk, Inc. sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through distributors and resellers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

