Head-To-Head Analysis: Visteon (VC) and Its Peers

Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) is one of 54 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Visteon to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Visteon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Visteon and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.95 billion $70.00 million 32.36 Visteon Competitors $6.51 billion $135.14 million 7.31

Visteon’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Visteon. Visteon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Visteon and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 0 1 1 0 2.50 Visteon Competitors 732 2284 2427 124 2.35

Visteon presently has a consensus target price of $90.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.95%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 4.78%. Given Visteon’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Visteon has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Visteon and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon -1.25% 2.42% 0.56% Visteon Competitors -2.51% -98.91% -0.07%

Risk and Volatility

Visteon has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon’s rivals have a beta of 2.02, meaning that their average stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Visteon rivals beat Visteon on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers infotainment solutions, including Phoenix display audio and embedded infotainment platform; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

